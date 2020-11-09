Changes to fiscal policy not enough to stimulate economic recovery of this magnitude today, says letter writer

It has been interesting to see the debates on who is right on what will help Canada’s recovery, and as the owner of an innovative Canadian SME I am perplexed. Of course, tax breaks, grants and targeted liquidity would benefit my company’s business, just as they would any other small and medium-sized enterprise (SME). But let’s agree—changes to fiscal policy are not enough to stimulate an economic recovery of the magnitude required today.
