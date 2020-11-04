‘Let’s just have an outcome’: preaching patience, politicos weigh in on U.S. election night

With still no clear outcome after a late U.S. election night on Tuesday, Parliamentarians and politicos are preaching patience as uncertainty is expected to continue until there’s a definitive result.

Liberal strategist Ken Polk, a public affairs counsellor with Compass Rose, said he wasn’t surprised election day didn’t deliver a clear winner. “I think what we’re seeing is a not altogether surprising result of the different types of processes to cast votes that Americans had to take this time around,” he said Wednesday morning. “The narrative jumped around for that reason. … But I think as some people have been saying, it’s really a question of patience to let the counting be done.”

The last couple of days followed a “strange narrative for a strange election” amid a pandemic, added Mr. Polk, especially given the record number of voters who turned out to cast their ballots early.

According to Reuters, more than four million Americans had already voted as of Oct. 6, more than 50 times the 75,000 who did so by that date in 2016. Polls officially closed Tuesday. Americans faced the choice of sending former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden or incumbent President Donald Trump to the White House for the next four years.

“I think the interest of the [Canadian] government and all ranges of stakeholders are the same on this: let’s be prepared for whatever the outcome is, but let’s just have an outcome,” said Mr. Polk.

According to The New York Times, Mr. Trump had secured 214 Electoral College votes to Mr. Biden’s 253, as of late Wednesday afternoon. That means both were still trailing the 270 needed to declare victory.

Still, Mr. Trump prematurely crowned himself the winner on election night and baselessly tried to cast doubt on the validity of mail-in ballots in the lead-up to election day. Mr. Biden’s campaign on Wednesday afternoon projected a win for their candidate following victory in Michigan. as Mr. Biden claimed the 16 Electoral College votes won by Mr. Trump last election.

Still, millions of votes were still being counted in some key states at the time.

Conservative strategist Kate Harrison said such indecisive results make it very difficult for both candidates “to claim a strong mandate and claim that [they] have the backing of most Americans” to proceed with their agenda.

“We’re looking at a result that shows America is pretty divided,” she said. “There will always be questions about why did strategists say this or pollsters say that, but I think the major takeaway ought to be that, once again … Trump ought not to be underestimated.”

Some polls suggested in October that Mr. Biden could be bracing for a “potential blowout victory” over the incumbent, but a seemingly tight race had the two contenders neck and neck for much of the night.

“I certainly don’t think that this is going to [see Mr. Trump] sailing into the sunset, even if he does lose. I think he’s going to be a fixture in the party and in American politics for some time,” said Ms. Harrison.

In the case of a “narrow Biden win,” Mr. Polk said, the country would still be as polarized as it was, especially if the election results are contested.

That could lead to a repeat of the showdown in the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. That involved weeks of litigation over the tabulation of ballots. The U.S. Supreme Court settled the dispute over that recount in Florida, ruling in Mr. Bush’s favour.

The Trump campaign has already said it will request a recount in Wisconsin, where the race was called for Mr. Biden by a thin margin. A candidate who is within one per cent of the winner can request a recount. (As of publication, a state official said they were “triple checking” the results.)

Monique Smith, a senior counsel with Global Public Affairs and former representative in Washington for Ontario, said uncertainty will reign until there’s a final outcome, which is “unsettling” for people even if the wait for results is playing out as many expected.

“I think we just need to preach patience to everyone today,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “In politics, the only poll that counts is the one on election day, as we always say. And this is true to form.”

‘Too close to call’

Ontario Senator Tony Dean, a member of the Independent Senators Group, said it became clear as the night progressed that the race was too close to call. “We were all hoping for if not a quick decision, one that was more leaning towards change, than the status quo, and I think we learned very quickly that this was going to be a cliffhanger or a nail-biter,” he said.

Sen. Dean said he was still hopeful Mr. Biden could eke out a win by adding Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—which has been called for the Democrats—to his column.

While Mr. Biden “seems to be positioned to win more states,” he said, the Democrats’ chances of flipping the Senate have dimmed. Sen. Dean said it raises questions about how much of Mr. Biden’s legislative agenda would pass in the face of a recalcitrant Republican-controlled Senate that’s reminiscent of former president Barack Obama’s experience. “That’s not a good sign, for those who would be interested in a regime change, a culture change, a change in the architecture of decision making,” he added. “Without control of the Senate, it potentially brings you back into an Obama-era logjam, where the Senate stalls the president’s legislative agenda.”

Democrats are on pace to retain control of the House of Representatives, but the Senate is edging closer to a win for Republicans, as of Wednesday afternoon.

That Mr. Trump prematurely declared victory at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday wasn’t an unanticipated development, he said, noting the president had telegraphed his intentions well in advance and it’s “typical of what we’ve seen over the last four years.” Mr. Trump denied an Axios report on Sunday that said he would call the election in his favour before all the votes were tallied. “It was on the face of it inappropriate, a bit of a naked power grab,” he said. “The incendiary comments Trump makes is reminiscent of East European dictators and the kind of thing we hear from Russia, from the North Korean leader—people who Trump explicitly admires and has set out to emulate, obviously.”

Independent Senator Paula Simons said she felt “queasy” watching the election results, which has since put observers in a psychological holding pattern in what she described as a “Schrödinger’s cat situation.”

“I’d like to be having a conversation with you that said, ‘Joe Biden has won, so now it’s really important that Canada get in there and advocate for the Keystone XL pipeline,’ ” said the Alberta Senator. “It’d be nice to have an ordinary conversation about Canada’s trade concerns, aluminium tariffs, pipelines, and offshore fisheries—it’d be nice to be having those kinds of really boring, bread and butter, important policy conversations. But right now, I guess we just all have to hold our collective breaths.”

Sen. Simons cautioned Canadian politicos against commenting too much on the domestic affairs of another country.

“It’s really important that in this moment, when America is poised on an iced edge, that we shouldn’t mix in. It’s not our place to stick our noses in,” she added.

That sentiment was echoed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), who on Wednesday offered a diplomatic response to reporters on the results, saying only that the feds are following the electoral process “carefully” and will “continue to as the day and days unfold.”

Ottawa has repeatedly said it will work with whoever is elected, and has sought to strike a cautious tone when asked about the election in recent weeks. According to CBC, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) said ahead of a caucus meeting Wednesday, that he “will wait to see the result,” while others, like NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.), urged voters to vote out Mr. Trump on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh said Mr. Trump has “fanned the flames of hatred and division” and “makes the world a more dangerous place for all.” Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.) added it would be best for the “whole planet” if Mr. Trump lost the election, according to CBC.

Meanwhile, Ms. Harrison wondered if a Trump presidency could shift the Trudeau government’s “tone” or lead it to position itself as a stable alternative to voters in Canada.

“I think they will look south of the border, see what a lot of people perceive as chaos and uncertainty in a decision, and try to make the case to Canadians that certainty is what they need,” she said. “I think [the Liberals] will try to make the case that this is why they need a majority mandate next time around, because look at the chaos [there].”

Mr. Polk pushed back against such a suggestion. He cautioned parties from using the “relationship with the U.S.” to gain political points.

“It’s just too important, and it needs to be dealt with in a very sober, professional, and intelligent way, so I would not be attempting to be in a situation for some sort of political advantage whatsoever,” he said.

