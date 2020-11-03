'There’s a lot at stake for the polling business. Last time, it was at least as much a shock of who won, [as well as] a shock over the polling being wrong,' says former-pollster-turned Senator Donna Dasko.
'Time is of the essence', according to Kim Hiscott, executive director of Andrew Fleck Children’s Services. 'It would be really unfortunate to have to start at the beginning with recruiting educators.'
An exponential increase in the use of mail-in ballots has dramatically altered the dynamics of GOTV, a critical aspect of any winning election campaign, say current and former MPs and provincial candidates.
'The last thing you want is for people to feel pressured to come to work when they’re potentially sick, or that they’re going to be putting themselves or others at risk in doing so,' says PIPSC president Debi Daviau.