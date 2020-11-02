Will Trudeau make good on Canada’s 2025 climate promises?

We’ve reached a point where Canada must begin to deliver on its climate and clean energy rhetoric. Actual reductions are the true measure of whether a country is leading on climate. Getting methane right is a perfect opportunity for Canada to prove it means what it says.
The oil sands, pictured in Fort McMurray, Alta. Canada’s oil and gas regulations promised to reduce methane emissions 40 per cent to 45 per cent below 2012 baseline levels by 2025. Unfortunately, new data shows that the regulations will only achieve a 29 per cent reduction by 2025, not the promised 40 per cent to 45 per cent. That’s a gap of five to seven million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, writes Sam Kotis.
The Hill Times file photograph by Jake Wright
BOSTON, MASS.—A lot can change in a short period of time.
