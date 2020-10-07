Senate leaders expect quick vote on introducing hybrid sittings when Red Chamber returns 

‘We’ve delayed for too long already’ on creating hybrid sittings in the Senate, says ISG facilitator Yuen Pau Woo.
On Oct. 2, the government's representative in the Senate, Sen. Marc Gold presented a draft motion setting out potential rules for a hybrid model that Senators will vote on when they return Oct. 27. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
When the Red Chamber returns Oct. 27, the government’s representative in the Senate promised swift action to finalize hybrid sittings, but did not commit to a date when they’d be up and running.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'We’re in a situation of leader’s courtesy,' says former Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who took aim at NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party's decision to run a candidate in the upcoming Toronto Centre byelection.
Pollster Nik Nanos says 'it's more about leadership than partisanship,' and that for provincial premiers going to the polls, 'they're not only banking on their pandemic response,' but on how they've worked with others.
'We would encourage everyone to remain united on the Conservative values behind the one party that has a chance of defeating Justin Trudeau, and that's the Conservative Party of Canada,’ says two-term Conservative MP Mel
'Government can either kickstart the old economy or it can kickstart the new economy, and that’s where the focus on low-carbon will be really important,' says Smart Prosperity Institute executive director Stewart Elgie.