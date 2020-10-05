Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Incumbency, ‘cooperation, and a multi-partisan approach’ electoral advantages for conservative-leaning provincial governments during pandemic, say pollsters

By Mike Lapointe      October 5, 2020

'It’s more about leadership than partisanship, and for those provincial premiers that want to go to the polls, they’re not only banking on their response, but they're banking on the collegiality with other premiers and the federal government to get through the pandemic,' says pollster Nik Nanos.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs. 'As faith in politics has diminished, the role of partisanship just seems more and more out of place for the average voter,' says Allan Gregg. Mr. Ford 'wakes up every morning and says, ‘Holy shit, this compromise stuff really works.’ Being forthright, transparent, and honest actually has some benefits.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

With a number of popular, conservative-leaning provincial leaders either heading to the polls in the near future, fresh off a recent election win, or facing pressure to call an early election while riding particularly high approval numbers, pollsters, and political insiders say incumbent provincial governments are at an advantage politically at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic and are prepared for voters to judge their handling of the crisis.

Mike Lapointe

Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media.
- mlapointe@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Maverick Party to target 49 strong Conservative ridings in Western Canada in the next election, ‘where Conservatives won by very wide margins,’ says Hill

News|By Abbas Rana
'We would encourage everyone to remain united on the Conservative values behind the one party that has a chance of defeating Justin Trudeau, and that's the Conservative Party of Canada,’ says two-term Conservative MP Mel

Campaigning during COVID-19 ‘very weird and it’s very different,’ says NDP B.C. provincial MLA Sims

News|By Abbas Rana
One key issue to follow in this campaign is how Elections B.C. and political parties facilitate people’s ability to cast their votes, says NDP MP Jenny Kwan

Incumbency, ‘cooperation, and a multi-partisan approach’ electoral advantages for conservative-leaning provincial governments during pandemic, say pollsters

News|By Mike Lapointe
Pollster Nik Nanos says 'it's more about leadership than partisanship,' and that for provincial premiers going to the polls, 'they're not only banking on their pandemic response,' but on how they've worked with others.

NDP’s openness to supporting Liberals in future falls short without coalition, says strategist

News|By Palak Mangat
Pollster Jean-Marc Léger of Léger Marketing says the 'ballot-box question' in the next election is likely to be around the budget and deficits, and he expects the Conservatives and Liberals to frame it as such.

‘We have learned a great deal’: Green leadership race winds down after hitting some stumbles

News|By Palak Mangat
Ultimately, successful appeals show the party is 'committed to participatory democracy,' says interim Green Party leader Jo-Ann Roberts.

Feds strike working groups to tackle delayed MMIWG action plan

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Groups say they're pleased to see Ottawa picking up the pace, while the Ontario Native Women’s Association says its exclusion 'makes zero sense' and means some women will fall through the cracks in the conversation.

Diplomats raised concern for safety of Canadian-supported female White Helmet members days before daring 2018 rescue, emails show

News|By Neil Moss
'I feel it is worth noting that Canada pushed for [White Helmets] to include women and funded their efforts to recruit and train women. Now those women are in even more danger,' a GAC official wrote.

Half-hour ‘House parties’ on Zoom: MPs adjust to the transition to electronic voting

'There’s a lot of talent; it’s not just political rhetoric. We do have our moments. At the end of the day, we’re just people,' says NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen of the range of musical talent among MPs.

Co-managed approach, self-governing fisheries the answer to long-simmering lobster dispute, says Senator

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The Conservative, NDP, and Green Party critics all say the federal government has failed to act to address tensions.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions