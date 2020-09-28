Nuclear threat remains so long as nuclear weapons exist, anywhere: Turcotte

Chapter 11 of Bob Woodward’s latest book entitled Rage begins in 2017 with U.S. President Donald Trump’s then secretary of defence, General James Mattis, stealing away from his security detail to visit the National Cathedral in Washington to pray and reflect upon a possible nuclear war that could kill millions. Woodward writes, “North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un had, for the first time, both nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that could carry a nuclear warhead to the U.S. homeland. Kim had been shooting off missiles at an alarming rate and President Trump had delegated authority to Mattis to use conventional interceptor missiles to shoot down any North Korean missiles that might be headed for the U.S.” That this might lead to all-out nuclear war “was a real possibility” Mattis believed and “President Trump’s detachment compounded the problem. … Trump’s orders were so random, impulsive and unthoughtful.” Further, Trump’s policy of maximum pressure on North Korea included not only draconian economic sanctions, but also an unprecedented personal rhetorical assault on Kim, threatening “fire and fury” and nuclear obliteration.