Hill Life & People

Deeper, detailed look at Parliament’s spending coming as new disclosure rules take effect

By Laura Ryckewaert      July 22, 2020

Spending by Members of Parliament totalled $144.7-million in 2019-20, a roughly 4.3 per cent decrease from 2018-19.

The House of Commons Speakers' parade, pictured on July 20. There are new disclosure requirements for the House and Senate Speakers, among a list of other parliamentary offices, including never-before-disclosed details on trips, contracts (worth $10,000 and higher), and hospitality costs incurred. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Parliament’s system of expense disclosure reports recently got a revamp, with new reports and new details on travel, hospitality, and contract spending to be made public as early as late August.

Laura Ryckewaert

Laura Ryckewaert is a deputy editor at The Hill Times.
- lryckewaert@hilltimes.com

