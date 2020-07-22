Deeper, detailed look at Parliament’s spending coming as new disclosure rules take effect

Spending by Members of Parliament totalled $144.7-million in 2019-20, a roughly 4.3 per cent decrease from 2018-19.
The House of Commons Speakers' parade, pictured on July 20. There are new disclosure requirements for the House and Senate Speakers, among a list of other parliamentary offices, including never-before-disclosed details on trips, contracts (worth $10,000 and higher), and hospitality costs incurred. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Parliament’s system of expense disclosure reports recently got a revamp, with new reports and new details on travel, hospitality, and contract spending to be made public as early as late August.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Though still not made official, the government says it will comply with new trade policy provisions, including in trade talks with the United Kingdom, which began before the guidelines were agreed to in February.
'No one from our campaign, including our legal counsel, has been contacted about this investigation by any authorities or police organizations,' says Chisholm Pothier, a spokesperson for the Peter MacKay campaign.