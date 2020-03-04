Tory questions turning House Canada-China group into ‘committee for un-Canadian activities,’ says witness

As the Special House Committee on Canada-China Relations tries to find an answer for Canada’s “most important” foreign policy question, some committee witnesses have criticized the nature of questioning they have received from some MPs.

At the heart of the criticism is Conservative questioning of Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton as well as of University of British Columbia professor Yves Tiberghien from Tory MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.).

“What I’m hearing from the Conservatives is just attack, and not just attack China, but attack Canadians that are working on China,” said Carlo Dade, director of the trade and investment centre at the Canada West Foundation, who appeared in front of the committee on Feb. 24.

Mr. Dade said it was the most “un-Canadian” committee he has participated in.

“I know this stuff gets nasty,” he said of parliamentary committees, “but this, to my mind, seems a bit much,” adding it is headed to becoming the “committee for un-Canadian activities,” a reference to the United States’ House Un-American Activities Committee, which investigated the real—but exaggerated—threat of communist infiltration in American government and society.

Mr. Genuis questioned Prof. Tiberghien on his role with the University of British Columbia China Council. Using internal emails that he obtained, Mr. Genuis pointed to inconsistencies in Prof. Tiberghien answers to his questions about things like the council’s negotiations with Huawei, its fundraising related to China, and asking the university before speaking to media. After Prof. Tiberghien declined being involved in negotiations with Huawei, that the council had not had a direct role in fundraising, and not getting talking points from the university before media interviews, Mr. Genuis pointed to the emails to suggest that on all three issues the opposite was true, and then asked the professor to respond to the discrepancies.

Prof. Tiberghien told the committee that the emails were taken out of context.

He declined to comment about his testimony before the committee, saying his focus is on teaching and research.

Although supportive of the committee, fellow University of British Columbia professor Paul Evans said in an email that “the risk is that its agenda of building better understanding and consensus around, at least, the problems we face in dealing with China gets diverted into McCarthyite-like questions and innuendo that impugn the character and integrity of individual witnesses and institutions.” Prof. Evans appeared in front of the committee via teleconference on Feb. 24.

During the Feb. 24 meeting, Liberal MP Robert Oliphant (Don Valley West, Ont.), parliamentary secretary to the foreign affairs minister, said Mr. Genuis’ questions went “well beyond the mandate of the committee,” to which, Mr. Genuis replied it was “very telling that Mr. Oliphant is uncomfortable with these questions.”

“All the questions that we were raising are important policy questions that have important policy consequences,” Mr. Genuis told The Hill Times.

“There’s some very important questions to be asked about the relationship between China-backed entities and post-secondary institutions.”

At the Feb. 24 committee meeting, Mr. Genuis gave notice he intended to present a motion to have the committee study the relationship between Canadian universities and Chinese-controlled entities.

In a phone interview, Mr. Oliphant said as an MP on the committee, he’s trying to keep the focus on the task given to the committee by the House, “which is not to put people on trial at our committee. Our job as a committee is to try to understand the Canada-China relationship to the end of having a better relationship.”

Liberal MP John McKay (Scarborough-Guildwood, Ont.) chairs the House Public Safety Committee and doesn’t sit on the Canada-China Relations Committee, but said while Mr. Genuis may have approached the questioning in an “inelegant” way, a study on the relationship between Chinese entities and Canadian universities is worthwhile.

“It is deeply disturbing that much of the really quality research is being paid for by Chinese companies whose primary allegiance is to Beijing,” Mr. McKay said, adding he wouldn’t criticize Mr. Genuis for asking those questions.

But he also said that he is “mildly disappointed” that MPs can’t resist chasing “political rabbits down political rabbit holes,” pointing to the testimony of Mr. Barton before the committee.

“I don’t want MPs to squander this opportunity to influence the most important foreign policy direction for the 21st century by grabbing at partisan bobbles and getting a cheap headline,” Mr. McKay said.

Opposition MPs raised Mr. Barton’s past experience as a former McKinsey and Co. executive during his Feb. 5 committee appearance, and his dealings in China.

At the time, Mr. Oliphant compared the line of questioning to “an American-style confirmation hearing.” During the committee meeting, Mr. Genuis said Mr. Barton was a “completely inappropriate choice of ambassador.”

He said that after seeing Mr. Barton’s testimony, “people would understand well why serious, tough questions needed to be asked.”

Bloc Québécois committee member Stéphane Bergeron (Montarville, Que.) said he was “embarrassed” by Mr. Genuis’ questioning of Mr. Barton.

“I still think it was the wrong approach. You can’t undermine the credibility of the guy who is negotiating the liberation of two imprisoned Canadians in China,” he said.

Acknowledging that every committee member has the right to ask any question they want, he said it was “a little bit dangerous” to question Mr. Barton in such a way.

“I think there’s always temptations to make political points from this committee, but I think there is a general consensus to try to avoid that,” Mr. Bergeron said.

University of Ottawa political science professor Jeremy Paltiel, who appeared at the committee on Feb. 24, said his own appearance was positive.

But he added: “There seems to be one Conservative Party member with a particular agenda.”

Mr. Oliphant said the committee’s goal is to get the “very best” expertise, and if committee members “malign the character” of witnesses, the committee will lose that ability.

“We want good experts,” Mr. Oliphant said. “I think we need to treat them well.”

Mr. Genuis said that no witness should come to committee meeting with the expectation of facing easy questions.

“I don’t think the possibility of [tough] questions being asked should deter anyone, but if it does then they have to ask themselves why they’re not comfortable publicly accounting for those things,” he said

Brock University professor Charles Burton, a former counsellor at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing and a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute,” said he was “very happy” with his own experience in front of the committee on Feb. 24.

Mr. Burton said he finds that House committees are far less partisan than what it is seen in the House during Question Period.

He added that it is “worrying” when the competence and possible conflict of interests for witnesses like Mr. Barton are raised in “such a public place,” but said there were questions to ask about Mr. Barton’s lack of knowledge on some files and business dealings in the region.

No timelines to give recommendations to House

MPs on the Canada-China Relations Committee said there are no timelines as of yet to submit its first report to the House.

“If the committee is going to useful, I think we should report fairly quickly and efficiently,” Mr. Oliphant said.

“These are life-and-death situations,” he said, referring to the detainment of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, as well as Robert Schellenberg. “If we can provide some new and perhaps innovative or thoughtful ideas that come from somewhere that the government does not have access to, then we better get it done and get it done soon.”

So far, the committee has held four meetings with testimony where it has heard from government officials, including Mr. Barton, as well as outside experts.

Mr. Genuis wouldn’t comment on timelines, as he said if they was discussed, they would’ve been discussed in camera.

Mr. Bergeron said he doesn’t want to indefinitely prolong the work of the committee, but couldn’t say what timeline he would like to see to present a report to the House, as he added that some things may require more in depth study.

