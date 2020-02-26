Oppression and privilege: two Canadian stories in the rule of law

OTTAWA—The rule of law is defined as “the restriction of the arbitrary exercise of power by subordinating it to well-defined and established law.” The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms states that the rule of law is one of the principles upon which Canada was founded. Fundamentally, it means that the law applies equally to everyone; no one is above the law. Yet the rule of law has never been well-defined or equally applied for Indigenous peoples.
