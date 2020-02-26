Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
Opinion

Oppression and privilege: two Canadian stories in the rule of law

By ISG Senator Mary Jane McCallum      Feb. 26, 2020

The rule of law applies equally to everyone; no one is above the law. Yet the rule of law has never been well-defined or equally applied for Indigenous peoples.

Demonstrators in Ottawa, pictured Feb. 24, 2020, supporting the Wetʼsuwetʼen nation against the building of the Costal Gasoline pipeline through their traditional territory. As a First Nations citizen and a woman of Canada, the rule of law has been applied with the principle of oppression and not the principle of equality when compared to other women and citizens of Canada, writes Senator Mary Jane McCallum. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

OTTAWA—The rule of law is defined as “the restriction of the arbitrary exercise of power by subordinating it to well-defined and established law.” The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms states that the rule of law is one of the principles upon which Canada was founded. Fundamentally, it means that the law applies equally to everyone; no one is above the law. Yet the rule of law has never been well-defined or equally applied for Indigenous peoples.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Guilbeault says feds ‘absolutely prepared’ to make tweaks to feds’ media aid package

News|By Beatrice Paez
Plus, the heritage minister says recommendations made by an expert broadcast review panel will be used to inform a forthcoming government bill, which he expects to table before the House rises this summer.

Feds eyeing ‘social-distancing’ measures in response to growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, health official says

News|By Palak Mangat
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says there's no plan to repatriate those asking to be repatriated from Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lead up to Buffalo Declaration ‘disingenuous’ to Alberta, national caucus, says Conservative MP Kusie

News|By Mike Lapointe
Pollster Nik Nanos called the release of the declaration 'a bit of a veiled threat, especially considering no one was given a heads up and it just came right out of the blue.'

‘A fundamental reset’: pollsters, Indigenous experts call for re-examination of feds’ approach to reconciliation

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
'There’s no solution here that gives the hereditary chiefs what they want that doesn’t blow the underpinnings of the Canadian regulatory process for reviewing infrastructure,' says pollster Greg Lyle.

MPs still figuring out feedback, as key decisions await Centre Block renovation project

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The three-member working group set up by the House Board of Internal Economy in 2019 to oversee Centre Block’s renovation was disbanded with the last Parliament, and discussions are now underway on its successor.

American presidential election could define new U.S. envoy Aldona Wos’ time in Ottawa, say analysts

News|By Neil Moss
Aldona Wos is the second straight top Republican donor from a southern U.S. state that U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated as ambassador to Canada.

Prison watchdog calls for independent inquiry into death of sex worker

By Samantha Wright Allen
An independent investigation is necessary to avoid the risk of a ‘self-serving’ report from CSC and the Parole Board, says Ivan Zinger.

MPs to hold emergency debate on Teck’s decision to kill oilsands project

By Palak Mangat
'The decision that was taken was a decision taken by Teck for its reasons,' says Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Chinese ambassador touts Beijing’s coronavirus response in panel on Canada-China relations

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Beijing's envoy to Canada also suggests that if Ottawa were to release Meng Wanzhou, the bilateral relationship would not only return to status quo, but would be brought to new heights.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions