Trudeau’s handling of Wet’suwet’en blockades critical to his political credibility, say pollsters and former Liberal cabinet minister Nault

How Prime Minister Justin Trudeau handles the Indigenous blockades of key transportation routes in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation is one of the biggest public policy challenges he’s faced in his political career, and a failure to resolve it to the satisfaction of most Canadians will raise questions about his ability to handle this politically sensitive situation, say pollsters and a former federal Liberal Indigenous Affairs minister.

“If this doesn’t change, and improve here over the next few days, this is going to have a huge impact on his government and on [him], for sure,” said Bob Nault, former minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development in the Jean Chrétien cabinet, in a phone interview with The Hill Times. “A lot of people will be questioning his abilities as a leader to get tough things done, the difficult files dealt with, and this is one of those for sure.”

The protests started early this month in support of some of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s hereditary chiefs who oppose the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline project that would go through northern British Columbia. The disruption of rail traffic as a result of these protests has caused the cancellation of Via and CN Railway routes in different regions of the country, causing economic disruption. The rail companies have said 1,500 temporary layoffs have resulted from the blockades. The British Columbia and Ontario provincial courts have granted injunctions allowing police to break up the blockades, resulting in the arrest of several people in B.C. As of last week, the economic damage was estimated to be close to half a billion dollars and counting. The blockades have disrupted commuter and freight train traffic in different regions across the country, including Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Alberta.

In the midst of ongoing tensions, some Indigenous leaders have called for calm and to resolve the outstanding issues through negotiations.

“We’re calling for calm, we’re calling for creativity, and constructive dialogue,” National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde told reporters in Ottawa on Feb. 18, at a joint press conference with Mohawk leaders from Ontario and Quebec. He added that he has been reaching out to Indigenous leaders and the provincial and federal governments to resolve the contentious issues through negotiations.

When these protests first started, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) was on an international tour in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe seeking support for Canada’s bid to win a seat on the UN Security Council. He returned to Canada on Friday, Feb. 14, and was scheduled to start a two-day to trip to the Caribbean early last week, but cancelled it to handle the crisis at home.

With the House back in session as of Feb. 18, opposition parties, especially Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.), blasted the prime minister for not being forceful enough in his efforts to diffuse the situation. On Feb. 18, Mr. Trudeau met with opposition leaders to discuss strategy and update them about the government’s efforts to resolve the situation, but excluded Mr. Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) from the meeting because he didn’t like Mr. Scheer’s speech in the House.

“Mr. Scheer disqualified himself from constructive discussion with his unacceptable speech earlier today,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.

While the Conservatives have been pushing the government to be more forceful to resolve the issue, Mr. Trudeau has said he wants to address this issue by talking to Indigenous leaders. In addition to meeting with opposition leaders, the prime minister has also held a conference call with premiers to listen to their concerns and to update them on the government’s efforts. Also, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller (Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Ile-des-Soeurs, Que.) has met with some First Nations leader, and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett (Toronto-St. Paul’s, Ont.) have made it known that she’s available to meet with Indigenous leaders any time they want.

On Friday, Mr. Trudeau held a press conference in Ottawa and expressed his frustration that the government tried for more than two weeks to resolve the situation peacefully with the Wet’suwet’en leadership but had not received a positive response. He warned that now the barricades must come down or the police will have to intervene to ensure that the court injunctions are obeyed. But he added that the government would still be willing to negotiate with the Indigenous leaders any time they decide to change their mind.

In response, the hereditary chiefs held their own press conference demanding that before starting a dialogue with the government, they want the RCMP to leave, and all the Coastal GasLink pipeline construction activities to cease on their territory. They said there has been an increased level of harassment and surveillance on their land and said they want the government to show respect to the community.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nault, a former five-term Liberal MP who represented the riding of Kenora, Ont., for about almost 19 years, on and off, said the Trudeau government has made a mistake by raising the public’s expectations too high about progress on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and not delivering. That has now become a problem for the government, said Mr. Nault.

Canadians assumed that the prime minister would change things around quickly and all the wrongs done to the Indigenous community over the years would be addressed, said Mr. Nault. That hasn’t happened, and, as a result, the government has not been successful in meeting the expectations of Canadians and the Indigenous community, Mr. Nault said.

Since becoming party leader in 2013, Mr. Trudeau has made Indigenous reconciliation a top priority and a part of his brand. Indigenous reconciliation is also included in all cabinet ministers’ mandate letters as a top priority.

“One of my biggest complaints about the Trudeau government has always been the fact that they build expectations that they can’t meet,” said Mr. Nault, who lost his riding in the last election to rookie Conservative MP Eric Melillo by a narrow margin of about four per cent of the vote. “And that’s been frustrating for Canadians simply because they expected that, you know, governments can [turn things around quickly] and just do this right away. And obviously, that’s not going to happen.”

Kenora is one of the largest ridings in the country geographically and Indigenous people make up a significant portion of the population. Mr. Nault said that high expectations were one of the key reasons why he lost the riding. He said he has not seen any government in recent history do more for the community than what the Trudeau government did, but still the Liberals did not meet the expectations they had set.

Mr. Nault also said there’s a lot of room for improvement in the way the government communicates with Indigenous people. He said that during his time as minister, then-prime minister Jean Chrétien, a former Indian Affairs minister himself, advised him to provide details about what the government wanted to achieve, and how, whenever he dealt with people in the Indigenous community.

On Feb. 13, Mr. Trudeau said, “We’re concerned with the rule of law and we need to make sure that those laws are followed” in reference to the rail blockades. Mr. Nault said it would have been better if the prime minister had explained what that meant.

“Saying that and explaining it in detail is probably much more important than just making that statement,” said Mr. Nault. He said that he did not know what the statement means, and that it would have been very helpful if the prime minister or his ministers had provided more details.

“I couldn’t tell you [what this means] unless you ask them. But [probably] what it means is that…the courts….[and] the police forces have an obligation to fulfill what the rule of law entails. And that means in every sense, so you can’t just sort of say, ‘Well, you know, we know that they’re not following the rule of law, and we’re just going to try and find a different way to do this.’ I don’t think that’s very helpful.”

Mr. Nault said that both the government and the Indigenous community should settle their outstanding issues by engaging in dialogue as Canadians across the country are suffering because of the economic consequences of the blockade.

Going forward, Mr. Nault suggested that once this conflict is resolved, the government should set up a non-partisan committee consisting of experts to deal with Indigenous issues.

Mr. Nault declined to say if he would run in the next election, saying “you never say never.”

Pollster Greg Lyle of Innovative Research, meanwhile, said that the blockades are one of the issues at the top of Canadians’ minds and that they have the potential to gain more prominence if they are not resolved quickly.

He said that Mr. Trudeau’s early response was slow and the Liberals have lost some ground, but the damage so far appears unlikely to be permanent. Mr. Lyle said that public opinion is even more important than usual in a minority Parliament, as political allies may find it impossible to vote with the government in the face of its growing unpopularity on a given issue.

“It clearly is becoming a moment in Canada where everyone’s paying attention,” said Mr. Lyle.

“If they [the Liberals] handle it wrong, if they create a situation in which the NDP and Bloc know that they can no longer support the Trudeau government and maintain their credibility with their own voters, then if the Tories move a motion non-confidence, in a minority, the government is precarious, and any big issue could topple the government,” Mr. Lyle said.

Mr. Lyle said this issue could be politically damaging in swing ridings across the country, especially in the GTA, which plays a key role in the outcome of every election. The Liberals have to be careful about the reaction by the “victims of the blockade,” such as people running out of propane, workers who have been laid off, or people who had travel plans but were not able to proceed, he said.

“This set of circumstances have the big risk to Trudeau. …Those people in the line of fire will look at him and say, ‘He’s not up to the job.’”

According to an Ipsos poll released last week, 61 per cent of Canadians said that they disagreed with the demonstrators disrupting the transportation system across the country, and 39 per cent said they agree with the protests, considering them justified and legitimate. The poll indicated that Canadians between the age of 18-34, women, Quebecers, and Ontarians are more inclined to see these blockades as justified. Canadians aged 55 and over, men, and residents of Alberta, the Prairies, and British Columbia are more likely to disagree with the protests. The poll showed that 60 per cent of Canadians are following these protests closely. Also, 38 per cent of Canadians see these protests as a sign of healthy democracy and freedom of expression, and 34 per cent see this as a sign of unhealthy democracy and a declining rule of law.

The online poll of 1,300 Canadians was conducted between Feb. 13-Feb. 17 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

In an interview with The Hill Times, Ipsos president Darrell Bricker agreed with Mr. Nault’s opinion that the Trudeau government had set Canadians’ expectations too high, and the government will be judged based on that. He said if the government fails to resolve this issue to the satisfaction of most of Canadians, it could take a major political hit on its credibility. At the same time, he said, if the prime minister emerges successful, it will boost his credibility.

Mr. Bricker said the Liberals have to ensure that the crisis remains framed as an Indigenous affairs issue, and does not spin out of control to become a law and order issue. If that happened, the Conservatives would have a clear advantage, he said.

“This is a very slippery ice,” said Mr. Bricker.

“If you’re not able to manage an issue that you put a high amount of priority on, and in particular, if this moves from being an issue about Indigenous rights to being one about law and order where Conservatives are stronger, it’s a problem for the government.”

