Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In

Photo of the Day

Feb. 24, 2020
More than 400 protesters gathered in the parliamentary precinct to demonstrate in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary leadership, who oppose Coastal GasLink's handling of its consultation and approval process over the $6.6-billion pipeline that would transport fracked natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a planned LNG export facility in Kitimat. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Trudeau’s handling of Wet’suwet’en blockades critical to his political credibility, say pollsters and former Liberal cabinet minister Nault

News|By Abbas Rana
'It clearly is becoming a moment in Canada where everyone's paying attention,’ says Innovative Research president Greg Lyle.

Immigration Minister Mendicino’s team includes three new directors

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert 4:50 PM ET
Plus, Hill Climbers dives into the team working in Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office.

Senators put spotlight back on harassment, ‘loophole’ blocked bullying complaint, says one

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘It’s gotten worse as the Senate has diversified,’ says Lillian Dyck.

Public service hiring up, but report finds manager, employee concerns around feds’ new staffing process

News|By Mike Lapointe
A recent government survey found that although just under 92 per cent of public service managers believe that appointees can do the job they were hired for, just under 54 per cent of employees agreed.

UNDRIP provides ‘guide’ to resolving tensions among Indigenous communities over questions of authority, say experts

News|By Beatrice Paez
'We have to move beyond public platitudes and eloquent statements; we need a reality whereby Indigenous law and institutions are placed on the same level as common law,' says Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

UN nuclear disarmament rep ‘counting on Canada’ to help bridge tricky international divides

News|By Mike Lapointe
'Disarmament is not something idealistic or a utopian ideology,' says UN high rep for disarmament affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, and that it's 'part of security.'

Black Canadian groups call on feds to address economic inequities facing community

News|By Beatrice Paez
'The work they’re doing is going to need to speak for itself,' says Liberal strategist Tiffany Gooch, about the party's recovery from the prime minister's blackface scandal.

‘Just live your life,’ women’s rights advocate tells survivors of violence

News|By Palak Mangat
'Focusing on resilience ignores the systemic problem that forces people to fight so hard in the first place,' says Julie Lalonde.

‘A real lack of leadership’: critics call for better response from feds as Wet’suwet’en blockades continue

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘Negotiations should take as long as they need to,’ says Ellen Gabriel, a former Mohawk spokesperson during the Oka Crisis.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions