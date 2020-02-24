Photo of the Day

More than 400 protesters gathered in the parliamentary precinct to demonstrate in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary leadership, who oppose Coastal GasLink's handling of its consultation and approval process over the $6.6-billion pipeline that would transport fracked natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a planned LNG export facility in Kitimat. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
'We have to move beyond public platitudes and eloquent statements; we need a reality whereby Indigenous law and institutions are placed on the same level as common law,' says Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.