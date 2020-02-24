Off the track: transit funding and the low carbon transition

Municipalities in Canada are on the front lines of climate change mitigation. Decarbonizing cities through greater transit use and more efficient transportation systems is key to transitioning to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This is especially true because the federal government is pursuing a policy of allowing resource and energy development, while cutting carbon pollution in the transportation, building, electricity and other sectors. The burden of reducing emissions will then fall more heavily on cities. But is the funding available proportional to the task at hand, or are municipalities off the track in meeting these requirements?