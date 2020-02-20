Black Canadian groups call on feds to address economic inequities facing community

'The work they’re doing is going to need to speak for itself,' says Liberal strategist Tiffany Gooch, about the party's recovery from the prime minister's blackface scandal.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Liberal MPs Emmanuel Dubourg, left, Greg Fergus, far right, and ministers Bardish Chagger and Ahmed Hussen met with several representatives from Black Canadian organizations as part of a lobbying effort that coincided with the start of Black History Month. Photograph courtesy of Twitter via Bardish Chagger
A collective of Black Canadian groups is appealing to the prime minister to address the barriers that prevent the community from achieving economic parity with the rest of the country.
