Time to find a solution to Canada-China mess

Canadians trapped in the epicentre of the coronavirus in China had to wait in line behind the United States, Japan, South Korea, Jordan, Britain, Portugal, Bangladesh, Egypt, Thailand, and Indonesia to even land a plan in the Wuhan airport.

Canada's Ambassador to China Dominic Barton, pictured on Feb. 5, 2020, before the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations in Ottawa. The ambassador’s two-hour appearance before the committee last week laid rest to the notion that his work will be accomplished in short order. Mr. Barton described the frosty welcome he got during his first meeting with his counterparts in decidedly undiplomatic terms.