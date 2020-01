The conventional wisdom about parties that lose an election is that they need time in the ‘wilderness’ to reassess their priorities. The Conservative Party of Canada won the popular vote in October, increased its seat count and then dumped its leader. While the wilderness therefore may not be in order, some soul-searching still may be.

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, pictured Dec. 4, 2019, about a week before he announced his resignation as party leader. 'The Conservative Party is not in existential crisis. It is on an upward track. Continuing this trajectory, however, does require that it learn from the Harper decade and from the brief Scheer era—including the deficiencies of the 2019 campaign and the mistakes of the 2015 campaign, which was much worse,' writes Yaroslav Baran.