Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
Opinion

Bridging the gap between laboratory bench and hospital bedside

By John Bell and Stéphanie Michaud      March 30, 2022

Canada stands to benefit from an integrated therapeutic pipeline approach to investments that combines expertise, skills training, biomanufacturing know-how, and private sector partnerships to deliver on the shared priority.

Our country is at the tipping point of paving a pathway for patients to access new treatment approaches in a timely manner and can support the development of novel immunotherapies needed to treat Canadian cancer patients during this fragile post-pandemic recovery, write John Bell and Stéphanie Michaud. Photograph courtesy of Unsplash

Canada has a long tradition of supporting fundamental cancer research, creating a world-class cadre of scientists and clinician-scientists making significant contributions to the fundamental understanding of cancer biology, genomics, and immunology. Unfortunately, we are plagued with a funding and expertise gap, colloquially known as “a product valley of death” between Canada’s early-stage cancer research discoveries and their development into new products to treat cancer.

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

Get The Weekend Point of View Newsletter

Top Canadian political and policy opinion and analysis. Saturdays and Sundays.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy
More in News

Low-income seniors complain of poor communication, hidden deadlines in GIS repayment rollout

News|By Kevin Philipupillai
Conservative MP Shelby Kramp-Neuman says the opt-in nature of Ottawa’s approach to early March payments put the onus on the seniors to make themselves known to their MPs' office by the Feb. 28 deadline.

Chrystia Freeland’s Kyiv calling: Russian invasion of Ukraine personal file for deputy PM

News|By Christopher Guly
Chrystia Freeland is 'very well-known and well-regarded in Ukraine,' says senior Liberal staffer Taras Zalusky, whose family in Ukraine watched the deputy prime minister's personal address just days after Russia invaded.

‘Deeply disturbing’ report raises questions about federal interventions supporting Canadian mining companies overseas despite human rights concerns

News|By Kevin Philipupillai
Critics say Global Affairs Canada continues to improperly prioritize ‘economic diplomacy’ over its human rights and environmental obligations.

Adding Indigenous languages to ballots a step toward reconciliation: Chief Electoral Officer

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
But Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault flagged a number of questions that would need to be sorted out, including who would be responsible for translation and transliteration.

Unionizing the military might address some culture issues but it comes at a potential cost: experts

News|By Alice Chen
As seen with the police, unionizing may not address problems of sexism or racism in the military’s culture, says Prof. David Camfield, while other say it could 'counterbalance' the power scale.

As Conservatives decry end of accountability at committees, NDP MPs say nothing has changed

News|By Neil Moss
'We’ve essentially returned to more like committees in a majority government,' says Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu of work on House committees after the Liberal-NDP agreement.

How can lower-profile Conservative leadership candidates shift the race?

News|By Alice Chen
'You can’t alienate everybody,' says the University of Ottawa's Alan Freeman, as leading candidates will need their rivals' supporters to come on board if their preferred choice gets cut in early ballots.

Momentum builds in Senate for bill to seize and repurpose frozen assets

News|By Neil Moss
Some Senators are highlighting the 'urgency' to pass Bill S-217 amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to seize and repurpose assets that have been frozen from Russian officials and oligarchs.

Medical professionals’ discomfort with digital tech is stumbling block to spread of AI in health care, say experts

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
A culture that divides the IT and medical aspects of health care is a stumbling block to the spread of AI in the medical sector, according to Dr. Ross Mitchell.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2022 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service