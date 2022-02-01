Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Politics This Morning: Bills, bills, bills

Politics This Morning: Bills, bills, bills

By Peter Mazereeuw      February 1, 2022

Government House Leader Mark Holland listed his legislative priorities, and there’s one bill missing—for now.

Government House Leader Mark Holland predicted yesterday that the oft-contentious House of Commons would work 'exceptionally well' in the coming months. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Tuesday morning,

More in News

Confusion and chaos define Canada’s effort to resettle Afghan refugees

News|By Chelsea Nash
In addition to facing criticism for processing delays, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is also being criticized for a lack of transparency.

Three years on, feds still working to ‘institutionalize’ Wilson-Raybould’s litigation rules: Miller

News|By Peter Mazereeuw, Samantha Wright Allen
Weeks from announcing a $40-billion settlement, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says he and Justice Minister David Lametti have been scrutinizing the government's legal arguments carefully.

CAF continuing to move ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing sexual misconduct crisis, following departure of former deputy minister Jody Thomas

News|By Mike Lapointe
New Defence Minister Anita Anand has 'hit the ground running,' meeting with Canadian Armed Forces members across the country, external stakeholders, survivors’ groups, and individual survivors, says her press secretary.

Winter House sitting will be like ‘political hunger games’ between O’Toole and Trudeau, say pollsters

News|By Abbas Rana
Both the Conservatives and Liberals are currently facing different sets of challenges and the NDP's gaining momentum but it's still unclear if Jagmeet Singh can boost his party's fortunes.

As new COVID-19 variants continue to emerge, PHAC says it’s made changes to its global health surveillance system, addressing concerns in AG’s report

News|By Ian Campbell
NDP Health Critic Don Davies says the House Health Committee has been 'stonewalled at every turn' when trying to find out from the federal government if recommendations from that report had been acted upon.

No plans for O’Toole’s leadership review before August 2023, says Conservative Party president Rob Batherson

News|By Abbas Rana
In his election review report, former Alberta Conservative MP James Cumming warned the national caucus about party infighting, according to a Conservative source.

‘Freedom Convoy’ rolls into town, jams Parliamentary Precinct, thousands protest against COVID-19 mandates

News|By Mike Lapointe and Matt Horwood
Diesel fumes and the sounds of hundreds of truck horns filled the air throughout downtown Ottawa Friday and Saturday, which quickly became jammed with thousands of demonstrators making their way onto Parliament Hill.

As ‘freedom convoy’ heads to Parliament Hill, politicos say Conservatives are supporting a ‘loser of a political issue’

News|By Matthew Horwood
While Liberal and NDP MPs have condemned the actions and rhetoric of many in the convoy protesting Ottawa’s vaccine mandates, several Conservative MPs and leader Erin O'Toole have come out in support of some protestors.

Liberals and Conservatives can’t even agree on their divisions over release of Winnipeg lab documents

News|By Christopher Guly
Government House Leader Mark Holland says releasing any sensitive Winnipeg lab documents could compromise ongoing investigations, and could potentially could endanger the lives of Canadian security intelligence officers.
