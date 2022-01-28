Politics This Morning: MPs to meet over EI logjam

Good Friday morning, The Liberals and Tories will carry on with their virtual caucus retreats today, a last chance to co-ordinate in (sort of) person before the House returns to action on Monday. Health Minister JEAN-YVES DUCLOS and assorted officials will hold another press briefing on COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Ottawa time. Also at 10 a.m., the House Human Resources Committee will hold an emergency meeting, the latest in a series that have been triggered by opposition parties during the House\u2019s winter break. The committee will discuss whether to start studying a jam-up in Employment and Social Development Canada\u2019s processing of employment insurance claims and benefits, one which has left some Canadians without the benefit payments they were expecting.\u00a0 Bloc MP Louise Chabot has called for the House Human Resources Committee to study the government's EI troubles. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade The delays seem to be caused at least in part by a campaign of EI fraud. Le Journal de Quebec reported earlier this month that MPs for eastern Quebec had received a significant number of calls to their offices from people frustrated with Service Canada and the absence of their EI payments. The CBC reported back in July that EI fraud was diverting benefits away from their intended recipients.\u00a0 The Bloc Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois\u2019 MP on the Human Resources Committee, LOUISE CHABOT, took the initiative to call the emergency meeting, and the four Conservative MPs on the committee\u2014STEPHANIE KUSIE, ALEX RUFF, BOB BENZEN, and MATT JENEROUX\u2014 supported her, co-signing a letter to Liberal chair ROBERT MORRISSEY on Jan. 25 that requested the meeting. They hope to bring in Social Development Minister KARINA GOULD and Employment Minister CARLA QUALTROUGH testify; we\u2019ll see what the Liberal members of the committee say about that today.\u00a0 Hillman to U.S. governors summit The U.S. National Governors Association is holding its annual winter meeting in Washington, D.C. this weekend. The governors will hold sessions to discuss a range of topics, including investing in infrastructure and electric vehicle production.\u00a0 That last topic in particular may be of interest to Canada, given that U.S. President JOE BIDEN is still trying to stitch together support for an electric vehicle tax credit that could sideline Canada\u2019s auto sector.\u00a0 Ambassador KRISTEN HILLMAN will be attending the summit to keep an eye on things for Canada, according to the Global Affairs Department. Why not send Ukraine weapons? Perhaps the government\u2019s well-publicized decision not to ship lethal weapons to Ukraine, as it faces a possible Russian invasion, is part of a high-level, geopolitical strategy. Or perhaps it\u2019s just because Canada\u2019s military doesn\u2019t have any weapons worth sending. PTM spoke with FEN HAMPSON, one of the international relations gurus at Carleton University\u2019s Norman Paterson School of International Affairs. He said, essentially, that Ukraine\u2019s military is most in need of the kind of advanced anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons that Canada\u2019s military does not have in bulk, and which are already being supplied by the U.S. and other allies. \u201cWe don\u2019t have enough of the right stuff, in terms of what they need,\u201d he said. As for the head-scratching announcement yesterday that the government was choosing now to start negotiations with Ukraine on an updated free trade agreement? Hampson described it as another tactic in Canada\u2019s soft-power-centric foreign policy. In lieu of a TOW missile care package, building economic and diplomatic ties with Ukraine (or at least, talking about it) is something Canada can do to (maybe) help the beleaguered country. Feds open wallet for transit The government is now taking applications for three programs that are designed to dole out cash for green transit, pedestrian transit, and rural transit.\u00a0 Infrastructure Minister DOMINIC LEBLANC announced the call for applications from those who think they know how the government ought to spend the money yesterday. The Zero Emission Transit Fund, which aims to \u201chelp cover planning and capital costs related to shifting public transit systems to cleaner electrical power,\u201d is the best funded of the three, with $2.75-billion to dispense. Adjust your O-Train jokes accordingly. In case you missed it Dion launched four investigations in the fall Federal Ethics Commissioner MARIO DION released his quarterly statistical report yesterday, which gave a high-level breakdown of his office\u2019s work between October and December of 2021.\u00a0\u00a0 Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion launched four new investigations last fall, two of which concern ministers or parliamentary secretaries. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade The report shows that Dion started four investigations during that period, and that ministers or parliamentary secretaries (the two are lumped together) were the subject of two of them. It doesn\u2019t say what those investigations are about, or who is being investigated. Dion\u2019s office gave advice to MPs 167 times during that period, and to other \u201cpublic office holders\u201d 809 times, according to the report.\u00a0\u00a0 The term \u201cpublic office holder\u201d covers anyone subject to the terms of the Conflict of Interest Act, a group that includes ministers, parliamentary secretaries, government watchdogs, many government appointees, and ministerial staffers. Dion doled out six fines during that time: two for failing to file relevant information to his office, and four for failing to update a disclosure.\u00a0 Housing market to cool\u2014slightly Canada\u2019s housing market may cool down in 2022, but don\u2019t get too excited, aspiring home-buyers\u2014prices are still going up. So says a report published yesterday by Royal Bank of Canada economist ROBERT HOGUE. The report predicted that housing prices would increase, on average, by 6.2 per cent in 2022, compared to 17.8 per cent in 2021.  An expected rise in interest rates will cool demand for mortgages and thus houses, especially in more expensive urban markets. However, there still won't be enough supply to meet the demand for houses—especially in urban markets, said the report, which warned house-hunters to expect more bidding wars in 2022. Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole holds a press conference in West Block on Jan. 27, 2022, on the first day of his party's caucus retreat, not long after a post-election internal report gave mixed reviews on the leader's performance in the 2021 contest. Also at the meeting, O'Toole announced he would meet with truckers and organizers of the convoy headed to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates.