Politics This Morning: inflation in the nation

The Bank of Canada will decide whether or not to start raising interest rates today.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will wrap up his virtual cabinet retreat today, and the Bank of Canada will decide whether or not to take action to cut inflation down to size. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Wednesday morning,
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
As the Canadian government is believed to be preparing a decision on Ukraine's three requests for assistance, Kyiv's top diplomat in Ottawa says 'intensive communication' has taken place at the highest levels.
If the Liberal leadership speculation does not stop, Liberals could end up in the same situation as Conservatives are now in, says Darrell Bricker. But Nik Nanos says Trudeau could theoretically win another government.