Politics This Morning: Industry Committee to hold emergency meeting on Chinese business takeover

Plus, inflation hits the highest rate in 30 years, and NDP MPs head off for a party retreat.
Conservative MP Ed Fast was one of five MPs who sent a letter to the chair of the House Industry and Technology Committee, urging an emergency meeting to discuss a Chinese business takeover of a Canadian lithium mining company. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Thursday morning,
Not having an ambassador to the Holy See sends a symbolic message, say former Canadian diplomats, but it may not make a practical difference compared to having the post represented by a chargé d'affaires.
Proposed changes to the Lobbyists' Code of Conduct include a mandatory one-year cooling-off period for lobbyists following political activities such as door-to-door canvassing during an election campaign.
Increasing health-care spending, accrediting more foreign-trained health-care workers, and incentivizing frontline workers are solutions MPs and experts suggest to address Canada's challenged health-care capacity.