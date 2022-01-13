Politics This Morning: Ethics Committee to meet over PHAC cell data collection

Plus, the Campaign Life Coalition gets a slap on the wrist from Canada’s elections commissioner.
NDP MP Matthew Green, pictured arriving to an ethics committee in 2020. Green is one of a dozen members of the committee that will decide today whether or not to investigate PHAC's use of anonymized cell phone data. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Thursday morning,
'If the Canadian public is generally on side [with feminism] then that makes it easier for policies to come forward and to be brought into place that will continue to move the agenda forward,' says Sen. Donna Dasko.
With another year of holiday plans upended by rising case numbers, to a serious crunch felt by health care workers fatigued by the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to cast its ugly shadow over Canadians' lives.
Canada's record $327.7-billion deficit is expected to 'rapidly shrink' in the coming years, economists say, as the federal government transitions to cheaper and more targeted support measures for Canadians.