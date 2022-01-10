Politics This Morning: Trucking industry warns against vaccine mandate at the border

With another year of holiday plans upended by rising case numbers, to a serious crunch felt by health care workers fatigued by the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to cast its ugly shadow over Canadians' lives.
Canada's record $327.7-billion deficit is expected to 'rapidly shrink' in the coming years, economists say, as the federal government transitions to cheaper and more targeted support measures for Canadians.
After roughly six years as director of research and advertising in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dan Arnold has exited, prompting Alex Kohut’s promotion to senior manager.