Politics This Morning: Don’t forget the Gazette, says ex-director

By Peter Mazereeuw      January 7, 2022

Plus, another COVID briefing from the health minister.

Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, right, pictured with Liberal MP Churence Rogers on Parliament Hill in November. O'Regan is in charge of an effort to fast-track regulations requiring that federally-regulated workers be vaccinated. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Friday morning,

More in News

Tourism and Associate Finance Minister Boissonnault names Lockington as chief of staff

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
Nadia Kadri has been put in charge of the minister’s policy unit, while Brendon Legault has been made director of parliamentary affairs.

Federal task force considers subsidized flood insurance for high-risk communities

News|By Kevin Philipupillai
NDP emergency preparedness critic Richard Cannings says he is open to the idea, but Ottawa must have a clear exit strategy. 'I don’t envy the people that are trying to design these programs,' he says.

PM asks Mendicino, LeBlanc in mandate letters to ‘bolster security of ministers and Parliamentarians,’ House says MPs’ security is multi-jurisdictional

News|By Christopher Guly
The shared responsibility is not something new. Dominic LeBlanc had the mandate last year when he worked with then-public safety minister Bill Blair on parliamentarian security.

Dan Arnold exits the PMO, new role of Indigenous outreach adviser added

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
After roughly six years as director of research and advertising in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dan Arnold has exited, prompting Alex Kohut’s promotion to senior manager.

Order of Canada recipients in 2022 say they ‘desire a better country,’ but former Senator Dyck says her time in Parliament was not easy

News|By Christopher Guly
Lillian Dyck was awarded the Order of Canada for her 'contributions to human rights and social justice, and for her powerful advocacy of First Nations and racial minorities in Canada.'

A look at Housing Minister Hussen’s team, led by chief Hursh Jaswal

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
Pierce Collier has been promoted to director of parliamentary affairs to Ahmed Hussen as housing minister, and Dexter Nyuurnibe has returned to the Hill as a communications adviser.

PMO spent $10.05-million in 2020-21, cabinet offices’ expenditures rose 10 per cent, PMO says own office increased spending due to pandemic

News|By Neil Moss
Much of the ministerial offices' spending is devoted to personnel. The PMO spent $9.84-million of its $10.05-million in expenditures on staffing.

Forthcoming Indo-Pacific strategy will be a ‘great vehicle’ for Canada-South Korea co-operation, says envoy

Feature|By Neil Moss
In a wide-ranging interview, South Korean Ambassador Chang Keung Ryong talks Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy, his country's bid to accede to the CPTPP, and the recent UN peacekeeping ministerial in Seoul.

Fragile supply chain faces risk without delay to January cross-border vaccine mandate, warns trucking industry

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Organizations such as the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce are warning the government that a mandate requiring full vaccinations to cross the border could disrupt the supply chain of goods.
