Politics This Morning: Freeland set to pitch Senate on pandemic aid bill

Good Thursday morning, Today MPs are expected to debate government Bill C-2, which would extend a specific set of COVID-19 financial relief benefits for businesses and individuals into the spring. That bill is still at report stage in the House\u2014the second-to-last round before it goes to a final vote\u2014and the Conservatives and NDP have both opposed the bill so far. The government has a \u201csuper-motion\u201d on the Order Paper already that would speed the bill through its remaining stages in the House, with just 10 minutes for each party to speak in the debate. It would have to get approval from the House for the motion to come into effect, however, and the Liberals control only a minority of the seats. Finance Minister CHRYSTIA FREELAND is headed to the Senate today at 5 p.m. to defend Bill C-2. Senators are meeting in a committee of the whole to scrutinize the bill and grill Freeland, in lieu of having the bill studied by a single Senate committee. The fact that Senators are willing to hold such a meeting suggests they may be open to passing C-2 quickly if MPs agree to pass it through the House before they leave for the holidays at the end of the week. The odds of that happening are getting longer with each passing hour, however. Government House Leader MARK HOLLAND has been working to get bill C-2 passed before MPs break for Christmas. He\u2019s also prioritized Bill C-3, which would guarantee 10 days of paid sick leave for federally-regulated employees, and create new Criminal Code offences for harassing people on their way into a health-care facility. The House Human Resources Committee clearly sensed his urgency, as it completed its entire study of Bill C-3 in a single day earlier this week, then reported the bill back to the House with a couple of amendments, including a change that would allow employees to take up to four consecutive sick days before they need to get a doctor\u2019s note. Those who are taking unpaid sick days, however, could be required to show a note after just three days. Senators have been conducting a pre-study of Bill C-3, and may be ready to pass the bill quickly if Holland is able to get unanimous consent to speed it through the remaining stages of debate in the House in one go. If he can\u2019t, odds are the bill won\u2019t be passed into law before the holidays. Politics This Morning hears that the Liberals are mulling an offer from the Conservatives that would get Bill C-3 fast-tracked through the House, on the condition that the government agrees to amend the bill to incorporate the terms of a private member\u2019s bill introduced in the last Parliament by Tory MP TOM KMIEC, which proposed to create a legislated bereavement leave for parents who lose a child, or suffer a miscarriage. The importance of being prudent Prudent was the word of the day yesterday, when Health Minister JEAN-YVES DUCLOS offered a \u201cstrong message\u201d to Canadians hoping to travel abroad in the coming weeks as Omicron quickly spreads: don\u2019t. \u201cThe key words for government and citizens must be the same: prudence,\u201d said Duclos. Duclos, flanked by Transport Minister OMAR ALGHABRA and (virtually) Finance Minister CHRYSTIA FREELAND and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister DOMINIC LEBLANC, said Canada would update its travel advisory to warn against any non-essential international travel. Duclos was mum on any whether any additional measures were forthcoming, including on whether Canada would require vaccinated incomers to quarantine or face additional restrictions. He did say travellers could become stranded because many countries are changing their response to the pandemic rapidly, making the government \u201cfear the worst\u201d for them. \u201cThings are getting much more complicated very quickly at a rate we couldn't have imagined a few weeks ago,\u201d said Duclos, who added that Canada has 16 million vaccines available and that \u201cvery quickly ramping up\u201d a boosters rollout would be key to combat the further spread of the disease. Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speak during a press conference on Dec. 15, 2021, as Canada warns against non-essential travel abroad given the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade Freeland used the opportunity to pump some of the measures she announced in her Tuesday economic and fiscal update, including the $1.7 billion to Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada to help provinces and territories secure rapid tests, and $2-billion to get COVID-19 therapeutics.\u00a0 \u201cMaking hard decisions quickly and behaving carefully pays off,\u201d said Freeland. The ministerial warning isn't inspiring\u00a0 Conservative Leader ERIN O'TOOLE to offer any travel instructions to his caucus. O'Toole's office told The Canadian Press that as there is no international travel ban in place and the advisory was given so that Canadians can make informed decisions. "As such, members of the Conservative caucus can continue to travel internationally," said JOSIE SABATINO, O'Toole's communications director. Both the Liberals and New Democrats, meanwhile, told the wire service their members are expected to follow public health advice and avoid non-essential international travel. "Canadians expect elected officials to lead by example by following the rules," said NDP Whip RACHEL BLANEY.\u00a0 What else is happening today? The Parliamentary Budget Office is releasing a new analysis of the government\u2019s effort to procure two icebreaker ships for the Coast Guard. PBO YVES GIROUX will brief the media on his report at 10 a.m.\u00a0 At 11 a.m. Canada\u2019s Taxpayers\u2019 Ombudsperson, FRAN\u00c7OIS BOILEAU, will be releasing his annual report, and the press has been promised that it will include recommendations for how the Canada Revenue Agency can improve its services. At noon, former NDP MP MEGAN LESLIE, who currently heads the World Wildlife Fund Canada, and the left-leaning think tank Canada 2020 will be holding a webinar on Canada\u2019s natural carbon stores, and the role they can play in keeping a lid on global warming. Meanwhile, five House committees are electing their chairs: Public Accounts, Government Operations, Justice, Agriculture, and Transport. At 11 a.m., the Public Safety Committee will hear from Public Safety Minister MARCO MENDICINO as well as officials from the Canada Border Services Agency, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. Over in the Senate, the Energy, the Environment, and Natural Resources Committee is set to meet at 9 a.m., while both the Internal Economy Committee and Agriculture Committee meetings have been cancelled. Prime Minister JUSTIN TRUDEAU's itinerary is all private meetings save for a call with\u00a0Ontario Premier DOUG FORD. In\u00a0The Hill Times Ch-ch-ch-changes in ministerial staffing keep comin\u2019 along. In her latest Hill Climbers, LAURA RYCKEWAERT looks into Mental Health and Addictions Minister CAROLYN BENNETT\u2019S office, which will be led by chief of staff SARAH WELCH. Welch, like much of Bennett\u2019s team, is following the former Crown-Indigenous relations minister to her new portfolio. We have a story on the Senate Internal Economy Committee recently approving both an occupational health and safety policy and an internal complaint resolution process, which Independent Senator TONY DEAN said marks a \u201chuge step.\u201d Don\u2019t forget to check out the latest Diplomatic Circles by NEIL MOSS, who spoke to Italian Ambassador ANDREA FERRARI.\u00a0 There were plenty of events in recent weeks keeping the diplomatic circuit meeting and greeting, so check out our photo slideshow of Thailand and Albania\u2019s national day celebrations, the Diplomatic Hospitality Group\u2019s Christmas lunch, and more. From The Hill Times\u2019 photo archives Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl (1993-2011 in the House), in a scrum on Dec. 4, 2008, on the Hill after then-prime minister Stephen Harper asked the GG to suspend Parliament to avoid a non-confidence vote in the House. The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright \u2014 with files from Peter Mazereeuw\u00a0 The Hill Times