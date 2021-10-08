Politics This Morning: Singh says NDP could ‘withhold votes’ in House; Alberta Senator joins 43-member ISG

Re-elected Conservative Gérard Deltell is the proud owner of a Manic GT, which is the 'only modern car owned by Canadians, designed by Canadians, and mass-produced by Canadians in Canada.'
Canada’s multicultural policy, adopted 50 years ago in a world first, is ‘one of our country's greatest achievements,’ says ISG Senator Donna Dasko at a panel dissecting the half-century anniversary.
Procedural expert Steven Chaplin argues the simplest way for the House and Senate to impose a vaccine mandate for all, should they so decide, is via a motion passed by the respective Chamber.