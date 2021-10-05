Politics This Morning: PM’s back in Ottawa; Conservatives meet in Ottawa; NDP’s Charlie Angus to call on feds to take next steps towards reconciliation; Bloc to unveil parliamentary critics; Ng at OECD meeting in Paris

While all eight incoming MPs agreed on the need to rapidly fulfill the 94 calls to action outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, they had different ideas on what calls should be a priority for the feds.
Plaintiffs say they experienced harassment and discrimination as a result of their identities, including through belittling gestures, microaggressions, racist remarks, and denial of fair advancement opportunities.
The Bloc got a bump in support from debate moderator Shachi Kurl's question on Quebec’s secularism laws, which outraged Quebecers and 'galvanized' them to turn out for the party in the election, say analysts.