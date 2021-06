Plus, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that the 'steady decline in COVID-19 disease activity continues' as the latest seven-day average is now below 2,700 cases reported daily across Canada.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, left, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, and Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal. The federal government 'shall continue to work with survivors and their families, communities, and other partners to locate, to identify and to memorialize the missing children and the burial places,' said Mr. Vandal in a June 2 press conference.