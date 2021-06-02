Politics This Morning: Ex-judge issues 107 recommendations to better military justice system, calls for training in victims’ rights for military police

Plus, four cabinet ministers are appearing before committees later this afternoon: Public Safety Bill Blair, Procurement Minister Anita Anand, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan.
Former Supreme Court judge Morris Fish, pictured in 2010, said sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces remains ‘rampant,’ a finding among many in his independent review of the National Defence Act.
The Hill Times file photograph
Former Supreme Court judge Morris Fish has made 107 recommendations in a sweeping review of Canada’s military justice system.
The official charged with drafting a document detailing the rights of victims of crimes in the military justice system says the Defence department has ‘drafting instructions’ for half of the required regulations.