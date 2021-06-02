Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
politics-this-morning-ex-judge-issues-107-recommendations-to-better-military-justice-system-calls-for-training-in-victims-rights-for-military-policeAno

Politics This Morning: Ex-judge issues 107 recommendations to better military justice system, calls for training in victims’ rights for military police

By Samantha Wright Allen      June 2, 2021

Plus, four cabinet ministers are appearing before committees later this afternoon: Public Safety Bill Blair, Procurement Minister Anita Anand, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan.

Former Supreme Court judge Morris Fish, pictured in 2010, said sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces remains ‘rampant,’ a finding among many in his independent review of the National Defence Act. The Hill Times file photograph

Former Supreme Court judge Morris Fish has made 107 recommendations in a sweeping review of Canada’s military justice system.

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

More in News

Tackling Victoria Building reno earlier could save $65-million, department estimates show

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Senators are still mulling over PSPC’s pitch to renovate the Victoria Building sooner than originally planned, alongside construction of the new Block 2 complex.

MPs, advocates call for funding, education, action to crush ‘shadow pandemic’ of domestic violence

News|By Alice Chen
The approach taken needs to get to the “root causes of violence … and provide support for survivors under a cohesive framework,” Paulette Senior, CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation said.

Despite budget moves, EI changes not permanent, big enough: MPs, experts

News|By Alice Chen
The budget included extensions of many COVID-19-era policies and a planned two-year consultation, but was overall a 'damp squib' for EI changes, says the Canadian Labour Congress' Chris Roberts.

No deep concern for extended GG selection process, despite awkwardness for chief justice, say experts

News|By Neil Moss
The situation could become concerning if a new governor general isn't in place before the next dissolution of Parliament, say two professors.

Ottawa’s MMIWG action plan too ‘visionary,’ lacks ‘concrete action,’ warn groups ahead of feds’ release

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Just days before the June 3 release of the action plan, the Native Women's Association of Canada has backed out of the process and said it was ‘toxic’ and ‘dysfunctional.’

Feds have ‘no firm date’ to enact military victims’ rights: report

News|By Palak Mangat
The official charged with drafting a document detailing the rights of victims of crimes in the military justice system says the Defence department has ‘drafting instructions’ for half of the required regulations.

Canada ‘late in the game’ passing UNDRIP law, says Lametti, urging quick passage in Senate

News|By Palak Mangat
According to one Cree Parliamentarian, Senators have been given ‘inadequate time’ to offer sober second thought on Bill C-15 with it coming before them in the dying days of the session.

‘No direction’ from Liberal Party on COVID campaign logistics, some candidates and riding associations complain

News|By Abbas Rana
The pandemic means standard campaign practices won't apply this time around, say some candidates and riding association executives.

‘We must make Canadian cyberspace a harder target,’ says CSE chief

News|By Mike Lapointe
Experts say cyber threats are increasing in number and sophistication at an alarming rate, particularly as the pandemic has drastically changed the way we live and work.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions