Plus, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be meeting with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Big City Mayors’ Caucus virtually to discuss housing affordability and supply in Canada.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett pictured speaking to reporters on Dec. 4, 2019. Ms. Bennett and Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller say that the mistreatment of Indigenous children is a 'tragic and shameful part of Canada’s history' and that residential schools were part of 'a colonial policy' that removed Indigenous children from their communities.