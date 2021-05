Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons for the internment of Italian Canadians during the Second World War.

Auditor General Karen Hogan pictured speaking to reporters on March 25, 2021. 'If there is one overall lesson to learn from this pandemic, it’s that government departments need to take action to resolve long-standing issues and to see the value in being better prepared for a rainy day,' said Ms. Hogan, following the tabling of two reports in Parliament surrounding the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.