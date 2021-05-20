Politics This Morning: Maj.-Gen. Fortin’s case referred to Quebec’s prosecution service

Plus, federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien’s term is scheduled to come to a close on June 4, with no indication on who is set to replace him.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is pictured speaking with reporters during a technical briefing on Jan. 14, 2021. Maj.-Gen. Fortin's case has been referred to Quebec’s prosecution service. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Thursday morning,
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media. Follow - mlapointe@hilltimes.com
The Crown corporation says it will launch consultations on how to spend the $11-million this summer, while NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa appears to be ‘behind the eight ball’ and delayed in defining anti-Asian racism.
MPs on the House Defence Committee have yet to vote on the Conservative motion, but a majority agreed to remove the request to expand its work to include a closer look into new allegations around Maj.-Gen Dany Fortin.