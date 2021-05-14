Politics This Morning: Watchdog finds Morneau broke ethics law in WE Charity scandal, Trudeau cleared

Plus, Liberals MPs say Bloc Québécois’ Sébastien Lemire should appear before BOIE to answer for leaking a naked photo of a colleague that was broadcast during virtual Parliament.
After last summer’s WE Charity affair, ethics investigations determined former finance minister Bill Morneau, left, violated the Conflict of Interest Act, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was cleared.
The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
CSC says the external reviewers act as a ‘key safeguard’ to the new ‘structured intervention unit' approach, but the researchers say it's precisely that ‘legitimacy’ the oversight lends that makes its failure a problem.
Pressure is mounting on the Canadian government to back the waiver as it has received support from the U.S. and more than 30 Liberal MPs are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to champion the initiative.