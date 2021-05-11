Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Politics This Morning: Heritage Committee hits pause on Bill C-10, calls on Guilbeault, Lametti to testify

By Beatrice Paez      May 11, 2021

Plus, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh draws a direct line between protests against masks and other pandemic measures and far-right extremism.

Justice Minister David Lametti and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault are being asked to testify on the Bill C-10 this week, as the Heritage Committee pauses its clause-by-clause study of the legislation. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
