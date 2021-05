Plus, the House Heritage Committee will hear from departmental officials for another round as members work through more than 100 amendments to Bill C-10

Health Minister Patty Hajdu, pictured with Dr. Theresa Tam, says Canadians should take the first vaccine that is available to them as buyer's remorse sets in for some AstraZeneca recipients. Ms. Hajdu herself received an AstraZeneca jab late last month when she became eligible.