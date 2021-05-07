Politics This Morning: Trudeau’s chief of staff Katie Telford to testify before Defence Committee

Plus, former cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi, is expected to announce his candidacy for Edmonton mayor soon. Outgoing mayor Don Iveson's tenure wraps up in October.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford has agreed to testify before the Defence Committee over the government's handling of a misconduct allegation against now-former chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Friday morning,
With so much of everyday life migrating online due to the pandemic, says Michael Edwards of Sussex Strategy, the potential for engaging political supporters who weren’t initially comfortable doing transactions has grown.
Conservatives say sending the bill to the Ethics Committee is an attempt to distract the committee from its ongoing work on the WE Charity controversy, while Liberals say Ethics is the natural spot for a privacy bill.
‘I don’t need to hear from Chrystia Freeland … about their most recent budget for 90 minutes in order to understand the decision about prorogation,’ says NDP MP Daniel Blaikie of a Liberal-suggested compromise.