Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
politics-this-morning-606Ano

Politics This Morning: Feds tap former Supreme Court justice to undertake review of military misconduct

By Beatrice Paez      April 30, 2021

Plus, Statistics Canada starts the 2021 count on Monday.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the government has tapped former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to oversee the review of the military's handling of sexual misconduct. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Thursday morning,

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

StatsCan still on hunt for local enumerators in rural, remote areas

News|By Beatrice Paez
The administration of Canada’s census itself is a seven-year undertaking. Shortly after the 2021 census wraps up, StatsCan is already plotting out how to run the 2026 count.

‘Didn’t feel right’ to staff committee meetings, Senators say, citing ‘grim’ Ontario COVID cases for two-week cancellation

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Senators cancelled all but one ‘non-essential’ committee from meeting between April 21 until at least May 4, when the Senate next sits.

Scratching the surface: more needed to address northern housing, say MPs, experts

News|By Alice Chen
'The budget is a disappointment for those who hoped we could finally address the deep core housing needs facing Canada’s urban and rural Indigenous peoples,' says Canada Housing and Renewal Association's Jeff Morrison.

‘Impulsive decision’ to share nude photo is ‘precedent setting,’ says strategist

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
While some MPs say sharing a naked image of their colleague is ‘wrong,’ it remains unclear what, if any, disciplinary action will be faced by the Parliamentarian who confessed to taking the screenshot.

With an ambitious domestic policy budget, Liberals leave little for foreign affairs

News|By Neil Moss
'The contrast is jarring between huge ambition at home and no ambition abroad,' says former Canadian diplomat Ben Rowswell on the Liberals' new budget.

Joel Etienne wins Tory nomination in York Centre

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The lawyer will likely face Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks in the next election.

Mixed reviews on budget supports for hard-hit tourism industry, amid calls for a national recovery strategy

News|By Alice Chen
'We’re going to see a generation of businesses go out of business,' without more supports for the tourism sector, says NDP MP Gord Johns.

Sanction Russian officials, provide defensive military equipment to Ukraine, feds told amid escalated tensions

News|By Neil Moss
'Everyone's looking for a diplomatic solution out of this thing, and I think if Canada wants to play an active role today, that's where we should be,' says former DND analyst Andrew Rasiulis.

Feds need to do more to make jury duty attractive after pandemic, says advocate

News|By Palak Mangat
Many Canadians’ focus will be on their jobs, families, and availability for work in a post-COVID world, says former jury foreman Mark Farrant. That could hinder courts’ efforts to build a jury pool.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions