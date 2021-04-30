Politics This Morning: Feds tap former Supreme Court justice to undertake review of military misconduct

Plus, Statistics Canada starts the 2021 count on Monday.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the government has tapped former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to oversee the review of the military's handling of sexual misconduct. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
'The budget is a disappointment for those who hoped we could finally address the deep core housing needs facing Canada’s urban and rural Indigenous peoples,' says Canada Housing and Renewal Association's Jeff Morrison.
While some MPs say sharing a naked image of their colleague is ‘wrong,’ it remains unclear what, if any, disciplinary action will be faced by the Parliamentarian who confessed to taking the screenshot.