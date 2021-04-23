Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Politics This Morning: Trudeau says Canada will cut emissions by 40 to 45 per cent by 2030

By Samantha Wright Allen      April 23, 2021

Plus, starting last night Canada has banned passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days amid spiking COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new emissions targets on the first day of the U.S.-hosted climate summit. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Friday morning,

