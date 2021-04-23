Politics This Morning: Trudeau says Canada will cut emissions by 40 to 45 per cent by 2030

The Liberals have offered a feminist budget, say observers, with measures that help women struggling amid COVID-19 in the short term, like rent and wage subsidy extensions.
In its first budget in more than two years, Ottawa is also allocating $11-million to help tackle anti-Asian racism in the wake of a pandemic year that has seen a ‘disturbing trend’ of reported incidents.
Vaccine clinics have been cancelled due to supply shortages, already overburdened intensive care units are beyond capacity, and new cases of COVID-19 have hit all-time highs in Ontario.