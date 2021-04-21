Politics This Morning: Provinces stake out position on childcare as feds look to hammer out bilateral deals

Plus, the Quebec Superior Court upholds most of the province's ban on religious symbols for many government employees, but grants exemption to English-language schools. The province says it will appeal.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured April 19, and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland hold a copy of their 2021 budget, which calls for $101.4-billion in new funding over three years. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Wednesday morning,
Justice Canada has more recently been using ‘they’ as a singular gender-neutral pronoun on a piecemeal basis, but the gendered nature of the French language requires study, with a review currently underway.
In its first budget in more than two years, Ottawa is also allocating $11-million to help tackle anti-Asian racism in the wake of a pandemic year that has seen a ‘disturbing trend’ of reported incidents.