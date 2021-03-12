Politics This Morning: Defence Committee set for four-hour hearing, with Sajjan among witnesses

'There was no indication he has renounced the conspiracy views he held, nor is there any indication that he recognizes the wrongfulness of taking armed action to express his political views,' says Justice Robert Wadden.
There’s ‘no appetite’ among most Canadian political elites to touch the constitutional amending formula needed to ditch the Crown, ‘because it’s seen as playing with fire and threatening national unity,’ says one expert.
Canada’s presence in the South China Sea sends a ‘message’ to China about the freedom of navigation, rules-based order, and 'we will not be bullied into changing the geography of the world,’ says defence DM Jody Thomas.