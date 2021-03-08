Politics This Morning: Tories to call top political staffers as committee widens probe into Vance allegations

Today’s House Defence Committee is likely to be a tense one as opposition members seek to widen the investigation of sexual misconduct in the military and how the government has handled allegations brought forward against its senior-most members. The MPs have said they want more meetings as the parliamentary committee neared the end of its three-day study into sexual misconduct in the military and allegations facing now-retired chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance.
