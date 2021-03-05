Politics This Morning: Feds say decision on Johnson and Johnson vaccine coming in ‘next few days’

Dr. Howard Njoo says it's too early to say whether the approval of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine could move up projections for vaccinations earlier than September.
Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy public health officer, says the vaccine advisory panel's guidance is not expected to 'mirror,' but 'complement' Health Canada's regulatory decisions. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Friday morning,
MPs will be able to continue to charge the central House budget for the cost of items like masks and hand sanitizer, or office reconfiguration as a result of COVID-19, until Sept. 30, among other measures.
As of January, $185-million of the $761-million approved for the first five years of work on the Centre Block building and construction of the underground welcome centre, up to 2021-22, has been spent.