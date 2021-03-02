Politics This Morning: Breaking with regulator, NACI advises against giving AstraZeneca vaccine to seniors

Plus, Canada's outgoing high commissioner to the U.K. Janice Charette is taking over as interim Privy Council clerk while Ian Shugart undergoes cancer treatment. She starts the job, which she had once filled, March 9.
provGood Tuesday morning,
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand suggests the latest approval marks a vindication of the 'diversification' strategy the government settled on as it moved to negotiate deals with seven 'leading' vaccine manufacturers.