Plus, public health officials say they're in 'live' discussions but not offering a position on delaying the second dose of the vaccine to deal with scarce vaccine supplies. Quebec and British Columbia have already moved to hold that dose.

Justice Minister David Lametti says mandatory minimums for some drug offences have led to the over-incarceration of Black and Indigenous peoples. 'Indigenous adults represent five per cent of the general population yet account for 30 per cent of federally incarcerated inmates,' he says.