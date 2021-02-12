Politics This Morning: Green Party Leader Paul to face off against Liberals’ Ien in federal election rematch

There’s a ‘disconnect’ between the government’s goals to attract francophone immigrants, and the ‘reality’ that sees many French speakers from African nations denied entry, says NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
Mehmet Tohti, executive director of Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, says a recognition of genocide from Canada is 'long overdue.'
'When I look back … I want to feel that we did all that we could to recruit a truly diverse slate of candidates and people who were truly committed to their communities,’ says new Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.