Politics This Morning: Health Canada agrees to Pfizer’s request for label change to extract six doses

Plus, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul adds her voice to a growing chorus of Canadian legislators who want Canada to put pressure on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Games from Beijing over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims.
Dr. Supriya Sharma says Pfizer has been able to demonstrate that, as long as the syringe is used and people administering the doses are using the proper technique, a sixth dose can be consistently extracted. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The Canadian Forces has launched a formal inquiry into sexual-misconduct allegations against former chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance. A House committee agreed on Tuesday to launch its own study on the matter.
In outlining upwards of 60 scenarios under which getting to net zero is achievable, the goal was to show that uncertainty shouldn’t paralyze government action and be used as a crutch for inaction, says Jason Dion.