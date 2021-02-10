Politics This Morning: Health Canada agrees to Pfizer’s request for label change to extract six doses

Plus, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul adds her voice to a growing chorus of Canadian legislators who want Canada to put pressure on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Games from Beijing over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Dr. Supriya Sharma says Pfizer has been able to demonstrate that, as long as the syringe is used and people administering the doses are using the proper technique, a sixth dose can be consistently extracted.