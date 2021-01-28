Politics This Morning: Newly released Payette report details ‘poisoned’ environment at Rideau Hall

Plus, ousted Ramesh Liberal MP Sangha says his comments were ‘taken out of context.’
Julie Payette, pictured on July 13, 2017, the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced she would be Canada's 29th governor general. She resigned last week, more than a year before the end of her five-year term. The Hill Times file photograph
Good Thursday morning,
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Even as the commission said the regulator should have the power to impose fines or administrative penalties as a deterrent against a pattern of non-compliance, it warned against Germany’s 'reactive' approach.
NDP MP Richard Cannings says with global demand for oil trending down—a trend set to accelerate if needed climate policies are pursued—it ‘calls into question the whole viability’ of the multibillion-dollar project.
The Jan. 18 online meeting was a regular monthly meeting aimed to update MPs and riding volunteers about 'party’s tools and resources to stay connected with Canadians in virtual ways that respect public health guidelines,' says Braeden Caley, senior director, communication with the Liberal Party