Politics This Morning: Beyak retires from Senate, ‘stands by’ defence of residential schools

Plus, the row of Independent MPs grows to five, with the ouster of Brampton MP Ramesh Sangha from the Liberal caucus over allegations that he 'made baseless and dangerous accusations' against some of his colleagues.
Lynn Beyak says 'some have criticized me for stating that the good, as well as the bad, of residential schools should be recognized. I stand by that statement.' The Hill Times file photograph
Good Tuesday morning,
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Some of the proposed changes include a requirement that freelancers be available for 15.5 hours a day, the elimination of pay for some duties currently covered, and longer exposure to distance interpreting.