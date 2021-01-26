Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In

Politics This Morning: Beyak retires from Senate, ‘stands by’ defence of residential schools

By Beatrice Paez      January 26, 2021

Plus, the row of Independent MPs grows to five, with the ouster of Brampton MP Ramesh Sangha from the Liberal caucus over allegations that he 'made baseless and dangerous accusations' against some of his colleagues.

Lynn Beyak says 'some have criticized me for stating that the good, as well as the bad, of residential schools should be recognized. I stand by that statement.' The Hill Times file photograph

Good Tuesday morning,

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

MPs scrutinize parole board following report on murder of Quebec woman

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The parole strategy for convicted killer was ‘completely unacceptable,’ says CSC commissioner Anne Kelly after a report found the authorities missed warning signs before a woman’s death last year.

Freelance translators raise concerns over proposed terms of new contract

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Some of the proposed changes include a requirement that freelancers be available for 15.5 hours a day, the elimination of pay for some duties currently covered, and longer exposure to distance interpreting.

Payette’s resignation yet another self-inflicted wound for Trudeau Liberals, say former senior Grits

News|By Abbas Rana
Justin Trudeau should take his time and follow a proper screening process in choosing Julie Payette’s successor, says Prof. Donald Savoie.

Sloan’s ouster should have come earlier, say Conservative observers

News|By Palak Mangat
'Since his election, Mr. Sloan has conducted a master class of bigotry and bullying,' says Conservative strategist Geoff Norquay, who served as a top aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper.

House agrees to extend hybrid sittings, takes step closer to adopting remote voting app

News|By Beatrice Paez
It's up to each leader of the four recognized parties to inform the House Speaker they're 'satisfied' that all issues have been addressed and to give the green light for adopting the app.

Beyak retires from Senate, ‘stands by’ defence of residential schools

News|By Palak Mangat
Her decision to retire takes place just ahead of the Senate’s return on Feb. 2 and on the first day of the House of Commons’ return from its holiday recess. 

Employment numbers ‘devastating,’ indicate ‘very profound’ economic crisis brewing, says NDP MP Julian

News|By Mike Lapointe
Employment numbers in Canada have dropped for the first time since April 2020, when record government spending began propping up the job market. Observers say they're not surprised by the decrease.

Finance, trade, and climate bills should top Liberal priorities as House returns: MPs, stakeholders

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The Liberals can start with low-hanging fruit in bills C-14 and C-18.

Carr’s cabinet post praised by Prairie stakeholders, but experts and MP wary of road ahead

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Jim Carr is one of four Liberal MPs elected in the three Prairie provinces, and is now representing the region at the cabinet table.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions