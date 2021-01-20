Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In

Politics This Morning: Conservatives to vote on fate of Derek Sloan in party

By Beatrice Paez      January 20, 2021

Plus, incoming U.S. president Joe Biden is poised to mark his first day in office.

Conservative MP Derek Sloan, pictured on Oct. 21, 2020, could be booted from the Conservative caucus after it was reported that his campaign received a cheque for $131 from a so-called 'white nationalist.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Wednesday morning,

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Parties ramping up candidate nominations across Canada as election threat looms

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Quebec is expected to once again be a key electoral battleground, spurred on by the Bloc Québécois’ resurgence in 2019, with multiple candidates already nominated in three target ridings.

Former innovation minister Bains was most-lobbied minister in 2020

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Mr. Bains, who was lobbied 214 times in 2020, took the top spot from the 2019 leader, Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

Post controversy, Green Party executive director position remains unfilled

News|By Alice Chen
The Green Party's former executive director resigned in October, but a public search for a permanent replacement has yet to begin.

Updated mandate letters allow Grits to showcase pandemic fight without being attacked for abandoning promises, say politicos

News|By Neil Moss
The new mandate letters add new priorities to the instructions given to cabinet ministers in the 2019 mandate letters.

Garneau’s new foreign affairs post centres on his American links and steady hands, say analysts

News|By Neil Moss
With Garneau's appointment as foreign affairs minister, the 'big message' to Biden in Washington is 'we have somebody here who can work with you' and who 'understands you,' says Carleton professor Fen Olser Hampson.

Canadians ‘overrepresented in the alt-right,’ says filmmaker who chronicled movement’s rise

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The U.S. insurrection was an ‘inevitable consequence,’ says documentary filmmaker Daniel Lombroso, after years of far-right activity he witnessed first-hand.

Biden’s plan to cancel Keystone XL pipeline could be ‘blessing in disguise’ for Liberals, says former diplomat

News|By Palak Mangat
'Knowing that you won't get too many seats in the West, [Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] can turn around and say, ‘Well, I did everything I could to get the project going forward,' ' says a former diplomat.

Designating Proud Boys as terrorist organization could deter recruits, experts say

News
In 2019, the federal government added two white supremacist groups to the terrorist list. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says officials will see if Proud Boys will become the third far-right group.

‘Natural attrition’ can absorb most jobs in fossil fuel industry in managed phase-out, says economist

News|By Beatrice Paez
Most of the job losses would be concentrated in 18 communities in Western Canada, according to the report, with Wood Buffalo, Alta., where Fort McMurray is located, and Estevan, Sask., expected to be hit hardest.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions