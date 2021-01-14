Politics This Morning: Feds project 75% of adults in territories to be vaccinated by end of March

A House-wide test of the new remote voting application developed by the administration has yet to take place, and questions on how exactly voting by app would work and look in the Chamber remain to be ironed out.
'We simply have to find the bandwidth for the joint committee to meet virtually or in a hybrid format,' says Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who is designated to become co-chair of the Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Co
In 2019-20, federal departments and agencies met 1,352 performance targets, missed 556, and tracked 431 more that didn’t have available results.